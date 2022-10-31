High court hears cases on race-conscious college admissions

(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in two major cases challenging the use of race as a factor in college admissions.

The court’s conservative justices discussed doubts about affirmative action at the University of North Carolina and Harvard, while the liberal justices came to the defense of the programs.

In the video above, Dan Abrams shares his view on the issue and discusses the cases with Kim Forde-Mazrui, the director for the Center for the Study of Race and Law at UVA School of Law.