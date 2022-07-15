How Donald Trump’s coming announcement will impact midterms

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump has yet to officially announce he will be running for president again in 2024, but he has left a bevy of hints in the media indicating he is leaning towards running again.

Trump’s favorite phrase thus far when asked if he will seek the White House again has been to say he has already made his decision, and to his supporters: “I think you’re going to be happy.”

The hint by Trump has everyone in the political world believing he is going to run. Just this week, the Washington Post reported Trump is eyeing to announce his candidacy in September, leading to some other Republicans fearing his announcement could shake up the November midterms.

Other Republicans, like Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., think a pre-midterm announcement from Trump would bolster Republican efforts to take back the House and Senate from Democrats.

Even Trump himself has acknowledged his decision will make an impact on the midterms, telling New York Magazine, “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision.”

So why has Trump not announced yet? And just what kind of impact will his announcement have on the midterms? Republican analyst Alison Young believes Trump needs to wait until after the midterms, so he does not drum up any risk of hurting Republicans in tight races.

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks from the podium during a campaign rally, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office said Friday, May 13, 2022, that the office is “nearing the end” of its three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

“I feel like there is too much risk right now,” Young said. “The only payoff I see right now is a clear the deck strategy. If you announce and raise a ton of money off your initial announcement that works well for you.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said everyone, including Republicans who might challenge Trump in 2024 like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, should assume Trump is running for president again.

“Obviously it would be bad for Republicans if he were to declare now because then every candidate running for office in every swing district and battleground state then has to take a position on whether they support Donald Trump’s candidacy for president and that’s a bad news thing for Republicans,” Stirewalt said.

Trump’s name has become hot political fodder for Democrats to use in midterm attack ads, especially as the former president continues to be battered by the Jan. 6 investigative committee hearings that have detailed his shocking behavior during the capitol insurrection.

DeSantis poses a wild card in Trump’s decision making, as DeSantis, who once upon a time was a Trump protégé, is believed in some circles and polls to present a significant threat to Trump’s candidacy if he decides to run as well.

Stirewalt likened Trump to the “MAGA version of Jeb Bush,” signaling that the target on Trump’s back from the rest of his party might be larger than ever.

“Everybody knows the tricks, he’s not the insurgent anymore, he’s the frontrunner and he is a stationary target,” Stirewalt said. “DeSantis has more room to move.”