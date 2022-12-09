Is it time to abolish the Electoral College?

Dan Abrams Live

NewsNation Staff

Posted: | Updated:

(NewsNation) — Polls show about 2 in 3 Americans prefer to get rid of the Electoral College when electing presidents, and Patrick Rosenstiel believes his movement is going to help that idea became a reality.

Rosenstiel is a senior consultant to National Popular Vote, an organization advocating for the abolition of the Electoral College. In laying out his argument, Rosenstiel said now is the perfect time to abolish the Electoral System because the current system delivers too much “tribalism and toxicity.”

Watch his interview on “Dan Abrams Live” above, where he explains what’s required for the compact to take effect.

