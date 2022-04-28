(NewsNation) — Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy comes across as a straight-talking, simple, folksy conservative with a strong accent, which some say adds to his local cred. NewsNation host Dan Abrams, though, wonders if he’s really as folksy, simple or even conservative as he portrays?

Kennedy attended the prestigious Vanderbilt University, has a law degree from the University of Virginia and is a Rhodes Scholar.

It’s not just Abrams raising the question. Some of Kennedy’s co-workers have also accused him of exaggerating his accent and potentially faking his politics, as well. After all, Kennedy was part of a different political party as recently as 2004.

“Look, politicians are phonies. They have one persona for the camera and constituents and another behind closed doors. So is this really that different? If his constituents are happy with how he’s doing in Congress, does it really matter if his persona is a bit of an act?” Abrams questioned.

Louisiana State University communications professor Robert Mann breaks down the issue in the clip above.