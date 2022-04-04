(NewsNation) — Putting aside the often disingenuous media coverage from both sides about Hunter Biden, the reality is that there is an active federal probe into his taxes and finances, and that probe appears to be picking up steam.

The investigation dates back to 2018, before his father, President Joe Biden, had been elected to the nation’s top office, and concerns multiple international financial and business dealings. Much of the focus is on Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and elsewhere.

According to multiple reports, federal investigators are believed to have interviewed a wide range of potential witnesses including lobbyists connected to Hunter, his business partners, and even a woman he had a child with in 2018.

By evaluating which witnesses have been called or questioned, it seems that prosecutors are especially interested in income and payments Hunter received while serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as well as how he paid off tax obligations in recent years.

Since liberal-leaning media outlets will likely continue to downplay this story, while many conservative ones will almost certainly overstate it, NewsNation host Dan Abrams put together a fact-based analysis of this important story to provide viewers with as clear of a picture as possible of what we know and what we don’t.

