Israel, Hamas also battling for public opinion

(NewsNation) — For all the attention being paid to the bloodshed in the Israel-Hamas war, the war of public image is also critical on the world stage.

Global sympathy appears to be growing for those trapped, injured and killed in Gaza, as the death and destruction there has been on display.

“Part of the problem for Israel in fighting this critical public relations battle is they’re up against an adversary that has repeatedly shown no regard whatsoever for presenting the truth,” NewsNation host Dan Abrams said. “The other big issue is that right now, more and more images are coming in, showing civilian casualties in Gaza, and those are real.”

He continued: “The conflict may have started with an unconscionable terrorist attack on Israel. But right now, much of the public is just seeing death and destruction in Gaza, usually at the hands of Israeli bombs, and it’s going to continue.”

Israel has made moves of its own this week to try and win over public opinion and gain control of the narrative. On Monday, Israel showed some members of the foreign press more than 40 minutes of footage — much of which was reportedly too graphic to be publicly released — revealing Hamas atrocities it says were committed Oct. 7.

Noa Tishby, a former Israeli special envoy for combating antisemitism, thinks the playing field of public image between Israel and Hamas is far from level.

“We have to understand that these are not two equal sides to the same story,” Tishby told Abrams. “We’re talking about one side, which is democracy, which has checks and balances and has freedom of speech and has human rights protection and is considering the free press something that is pivotal and paramount to its existence. We have another side, which is a terrorist organization, that doesn’t care to lie.”

Tishby believes when Hamas attacked Israel, they knew it would result in people in Gaza getting hurt.

“This is what war is like. It’s horrific … When Hamas declared war on Israel, they declared war on Gaza. They sacrificed Gaza. They knew exactly what was going to happen,” Tishby said.

She said for many in Israel, the thought of wavering support is painful.

“This is bringing back horrible memories and stories of World War II when the world did not believe the Jews were slaughtered. It’s history repeating itself,” Tishby said. “I just caution the world. Take heed. Notice what’s happening. Please watch out.”

Since Israel sealed off Gaza following the Hamas attack Oct. 7, people in Gaza have been running out of food, water and medicine. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded in the war so far.

Israel’s military said more than 200 people were believed captured by Hamas and that at least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians in the Oct. 7 attack. Israel has been saying a ground invasion of Gaza is imminent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.