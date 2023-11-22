Ex-Warren Commission lawyer ‘more certain’ Oswald was sole shooter

(NewsNation) — Though 60 years have passed since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, various theories about his death continue to persist. Despite doubts cast on the government report detailing the assassination, a former Warren Commission attorney is firm in his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole shooter.

Burt Griffin formerly served as the assistant counsel for the Warren Commission. He feels the commission’s findings still stand today as the most accurate JFK investigation, even in the face of criticism.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams said some agencies were not being forthcoming when they testified for the Warren Commission. With that in mind, Abrams asked Griffin if he thought the report would change if it was posted now.

“I don’t think anything would have been different,” Griffin told Abrams. “I do think that we would have been more certain that Oswald was the sole shooter.”

On Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy’s motorcade was rolling through Dealey Plaza in Dallas when he was fatally shot. The Warren Commission was established seven days after the killing.

The commission’s 889-page final report concluded that the 35th President of the United States was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald and that Oswald acted alone. The commission also determined that Jack Ruby acted alone when he killed Oswald just two days later.

In the immediacy of the report’s release, many applauded the commission and said the report put rumors about the assassination that shook the nation to rest. In the years that followed, public perception seemed to shift. As Abrams puts it, the day Kennedy died was when the modern-day conspiracy theory was born.

One of those theories questions whether Oswald acted alone. Griffin insists it can be debunked by analyzing forensic evidence.

“The evidence that we have of Kennedy’s shirt, the forensic evidence, the back of his shirt shows fibers pushed inward and the front of the shirt where the hole was, those fibers were pushed outward,” Griffin said. “So, it’s very clear (…) that the bullet went from the back of the shirt, exited the front and went somewhere forward.”

Robert Groden, who has written eight books on Kennedy’s assassination, thinks evidence suggests otherwise.

“There’s a massive amount of evidence of the fatal shot coming from the front,” Groden told Abrams.

Groden copied the infamous Zapruder film showing what happened at the moment of the Kennedy assassination and leaked it. It made its TV debut in 1975.

Based on his observations of the video, coupled with sounds of the shots firing off, he does not support the lone gunman theory and thinks Oswald could not have been involved.

“It’s consistent that they’re (the Warren Commission) talking about was Oswald alone, was Oswald with somebody else, never once considering that Oswald might not have been there at all,” Groden told Abrams.

He later claimed: “Oswald had an airtight alibi.”

Even with 60 years gone by, the desire for answers remains strong.

The National Archives and Records Administration said an estimated 320,000 documents regarding Kennedy’s assassination have been reviewed. Of those, they say 99% have been released with roughly 4,600 either kept fully or partially secret.