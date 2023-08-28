Josh Lafazan: George Santos is ‘LeBron James of lying’

(NewsNation) — One New York lawmaker is hoping to oust embattled Rep. George Santos from his seat, calling the New York Republican the “LeBron James of lying.”

Josh Lafazan is a Democratic member of the Nassau County, New York legislature from the 18th district. He’s running to represent New York’s Third Congressional District, which is Santos’ position.

Meanwhile, Santos is facing a 13-count indictment on allegations he diverted campaign funds for personal use.

“No one is above the law. The LeBron James of lying, right, first ballot Hall of Famer George Santos, should be held to the fullest account for what he’s done,” Lafazan said during a Monday appearance on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Santos has pleaded not guilty to accusations of duping donors, stealing from his campaign, lying to Congress about being a millionaire and cheating to collect unemployment benefits. Lafazan feels strongly that Santos should not receive a plea deal.

“My constituents and I do not want George Santos to be offered a plea deal,” Lafazan said. “When you’re offered a plea deal under federal indictment, there has to be a public benefit. There is no benefit to the public from letting the most prolific liar in the history of politics get off easy.”

He says he would be OK with a plea deal only if Santos’ alleged actions were a victimless crime.

“But it’s not a victimless crime. There are real people, real victims. He should be held to the fullest account. We won’t accept anything less,” Lafazan said.

Santos told NewsNation host Dan Abrams last week that when it comes to the charges against him, he’s “challenging everything.”

A poll from earlier this year showed that 78% of voters in New York’s Third Congressional District think Santos should resign, but he’s not going to do so. Instead, he’s running for reelection.

“At the end of the day, he can run and he will lose,” Lafazan said, adding that New Yorkers are “exhausted by the freak show that is the George Santos experience.”

“We’re never going to let it happen again,” he continued.

NewsNation digital content producer Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.