Jury awards $1.5M to prosecutor who criticized LA DA’s policies

(NewsNation) — A jury in Los Angeles awarded a supervisor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office $1.5 million against District Attorney George Gascón.

Shawn Randolph, who formerly worked as a deputy district attorney over juvenile cases, accused Gascón of retaliating against her for objecting to some of his policies.

Randolph isn’t the only person pushing back against Gascón. There are reportedly multiple other lawsuits against the D.A. with similar accusations.

In the video above, Randolph’s attorney Beth Corriea discusses the case with NewsNation host Dan Abrams.