Jury deliberates on whether Avenatti cheated Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on criminal charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, said Thursday that it was deadlocked on the first of two counts but then forged ahead at the urging of the judge.

A note sent to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on the second day of deliberations said jurors were “unable to come to a consensus” on the first of two counts against Avenatti and asked “What are our next steps?”

Furman — after noting that deliberations had only lasted about four hours — instructed the jury to keep trying. About three hours later, a second note asked for a transcript of Daniels’ entire testimony and a clarification on the legal definition of “good faith.”

Count one is a wire fraud charge. The jury has been instructed to consider a second count, aggravated identity theft, only if it convicts on the first.

Avenatti, who’s acting as his own attorney, told reporters the first note was a hopeful sign for his defense.

“The case isn’t as clear cut as the government wants everybody to believe,” he said.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors said the California lawyer spun a web of lies to cheat Daniels of nearly $300,000 she was owed for her autobiography, spending it on his firm’s payroll and personal expenses. Avenatti argued in closing arguments that he was acting in good faith, believing he was owed the money and never thinking it was wrong to take it.

Avenatti helped secure the book deal for Daniels in spring 2018, shortly after he began representing her in lawsuits meant to free her from the rules of a 2016 payment of $130,000 she had received from Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to remain silent about an alleged tryst a decade earlier with Trump.

The hush-money payment occurred just days before Trump was elected president. He has denied the claims by Daniels.

Avenatti used his heightened profile at the time to make frequent appearances on cable television news programs.

Daniels, an adult film actress and dancer who has also earned stage credits in two mainstream movies, testified during the trial that she never authorized Avenatti to pocket some of the $800,000 advance on her autobiography, “Full Disclosure,” which was published in the fall of 2018.

Kate Briquelet, a senior reporter for The Daily Beast who has covered the trial extensively, doesn’t believe it is a slam-dunk case for the prosecution.

“If you were Manhattan federal prosecutors, you’d be swaying right now,” she told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams. “The fact that [the jury] can’t agree on count one might be pretty troubling for the prosecution, and that’s the top charge, the wire fraud count that carries up to 20 years behind bars.”

Briquelet said the entire case may end up coming down to that singular charge.

“According to the jury instructions, if the jury doesn’t find [Avenatti] guilty of wire fraud, they cant find him guilty of aggravated identity theft, the second charge. So if they’re really at a standstill when it comes to the wire fraud charge. Michael Avenatti could walk from this,” she said.