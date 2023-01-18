Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary.

The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly has gone on record saying she thinks Trump will win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Kelly suggested that DeSantis is not posing much of a political threat to Trump’s 2024 race.

“I think Trump really remains the elephant in the room, and he’s unmovable by DeSantis or anyone else,” Kelly said.

She added that if the race is split among Republican candidates, she believes Trump will take the GOP victory.

“Trump has a unique base of support unlike anything else we’ve seen. And while DeSantis is beloved, probably maybe by more Republicans, that’s not going to help him unless everybody else gets out of the race,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that if DeSantis happens to beat Trump, the former president would likely not go quietly.

“He’s going to tell his voters not to go home. He might tell them to vote for the Democrat, he might run as a third party if he can get on the ballot in time. Everything we know about this man tells us he will not go gently into the night and pass the baton to the new blood in the GOP,” Kelly said.

Trump was the first major Republican candidate to join the 2024 race in November. Other Republicans have hinted they are considering a presidential run. DeSantis has not announced whether he is hopping into the race.