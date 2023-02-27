LA mayor wants to remove obstacles for police recruits

(NewsNation) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wants the Los Angeles Police Department to find a third party to “identify obstacles to entry for recruits who failed to qualify for training.”

According to an internal city document obtained by “Dan Abrams Live”, the mayor wants the third party to “include recommendations for removing these obstacles, especially for ethnic groups disproportionately left out of new officer training.”

LAPD Detective Jamie McBride serves as the director for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers. He called the memo “shocking” and added that the department has “been through this cycle before because they lowered standards.”

In the video above, McBride discusses the mayor’s document and police recruitment standards with NewsNation host Dan Abrams.