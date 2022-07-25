Lawyer: Only explanation of Sesame snubbing girls is racism

(NewsNation) — Last week, an incident occurred at a popular Pennsylvania theme park – Sesame Place.

Mother Jodi Brown claims that “Sesame Street” character Rosita snubbed her little girl and niece. She shared video of Rosita appearing to high-five different parade watchers then waving the two Black children away.

“We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters,” Brown wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!”

The video has since gained national attention and public outrage.

In its first of three apologies to the family, Sesame Place said July 18: “The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted.”

The release of additional photo from a different viewpoint of the parade seems to cast doubt on that explanation. The angle shows no one else in the line of sight for the mascot other than the children when the “no” gesture was made, and the mascot can be seen engaging with a white child right after passing the little girls.

In its second apology, Sesame Place said July 19: “We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; We know that it’s not ok. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize, and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests.”

Now, Brown has retained counsel. Her attorneys are seeking further action from Sesame Place. They are pushing for the worker in the mascot costume to be fired and want an “authentic and genuine” apology.

“Sesame Place should do training, even use this as a teaching lesson for the future. But I still wonder whether this is being blown out of proportion,” NewsNation host Dan Abrams said Monday. “If it turns out that this mascot person dressing up as Rosita has a history of racism, of course, fire him or her. I hate that those girls left that theme park with a rotten experience. But it does happen to a lot of kids trying to get the attention of these kinds of characters. Do we know that it was racist as opposed to negligent? I wonder whether this is a situation that needs perspective and not lawyers.”

B’Ivory Lamarr is representing Jodi Brown’s family. He believes video proves it is evident that the character’s actions were intentional.

“Completely dismisses and rejects those two 6-year-old girls and goes directly to another Caucasian child and embraces them with a hug,” Lamarr said Monday night while appearing on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Lamarr wants to know what valid reasoning the mascot had for skipping over the two girls and for the explanation in Sesame Place’s first statement.

“Why do you lie in your initial statement? There’s no other group of parents behind these two young girls. Why do you need bias training if it doesn’t have anything to do with race? It doesn’t make sense,” Lamarr said.

“Look at the first statement. They defended and tried to justify the character’s actions. It was only until attorneys got involved, it was only until a second video was produced, in which they offered the second and third statements. You don’t need three statements over five days to see what America saw and recognized in 90 seconds. The only explanation now is racism.”

Lamarr insists the fact Sesame Place has not suspended or terminated the individual behind the costume calls into question the sincerity of their apologies. With the involvement of the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP, he says this is an issue that’s not going away anytime soon for the theme park.