Lawyer: Trump ethics complaint against DeSantis ‘ridiculous’

(NewsNation) — Allies of former President Donald Trump recently filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics, accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of violating rules with a “shadow” run for the presidency.

DeSantis has not officially announced a 2024 campaign, but the 15-page complaint against him from MAGA Inc., a Trump-supporting super PAC, asked the commission to investigate the governor for allegedly “leveraging his elected office and breaching his associated duties in a coordinated effort to develop his national profile, enrich himself and his political allies, and influence the national electorate.”

Richard Painter is a former chief White House ethics lawyer in George W. Bush’s administration. He described the complaint as “ridiculous” in a Thursday interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams.

“I don’t think they’re going to get very far on this one at all,” Painter told Abrams.

Painter pointed out that multiple governors have made a run for the White House, calling it “nothing new.”

Watch Painter’s conversation with Abrams in the video player above.