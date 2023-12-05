Lindsey Graham ‘never been more worried’ about terrorist attack

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he’s “never been more worried” about a potential terrorist attack on the U.S. than he is since FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wray raised concerns about the possibility of extremist violence on U.S. soil and said threats have been at a “whole other level” since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“It was chilling,” Graham told NewsNation host Dan Abrams. “I’ve never heard the FBI director give such direct testimony about the threats the country faces. He says wherever he looks, the lights are blinking red.”

Graham insists the U.S. must help Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as strengthen the security of the southern border — all in the best interests of national security.

“To those Republicans who think Ukraine doesn’t matter to our national security interest, I think you’re dead wrong. To my Democratic colleagues, you’re playing Russian roulette with our national security by letting the border gets so out of hand,” Graham told Abrams.

Wray also sounded the alarm for the reauthorization of a U.S. government surveillance tool that’s set to expire at the end of the year.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which was created after Sept. 11, 2001, allows the U.S. government to collect communications of targeted foreigners outside the U.S. without a warrant.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have recommended reforms to the program over privacy concerns. Graham issued his support for Wray’s plea to Congress.

“He is telling us, the FBI director, the most valuable tool to pick up a terrorist attack on the United States is about to expire in December. We would be insane to let that happen,” Graham said.

Wray has argued that allowing the program to expire and requiring the FBI to obtain a warrant before searching the intelligence database may hold up investigators in trying to disrupt fast-moving national security threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.