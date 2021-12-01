‘Live PD’ reunion: Submit your questions for the cast

“Dan Abrams Live” will be hosting a special live reunion of law enforcement officers featured in the series “Live PD” Thursday, December 2 at 8pm ET.

Fans of the series will get a chance to see Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Tom Morris, Garo Brown, Danny Brown, Addy Perez, Jill Marshall and Andrea Zendejas together again with Dan Abrams for the hour-long special, during which they’ll also answer viewer questions.

