YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — Surveillance video shows a U.S. Marine Corps veteran taking down a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station after grabbing his gun.

James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk last week when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions.

“No thinking about it, no ‘what should I do?’ It was just, ‘This is happening. We’re going to take care of it,'” Kilcer said on Dan Abrams Live.

Kilcer, now a Army Yuma Proving Ground civilian employee, said the suspect and two others with him were looking at the clerk, not him.

“I only saw one weapon,” Kilcer said. “I kind of did a quick scan, saw one weapon and that was my guy.”

Kicler sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and tackled the suspect onto a stack of energy drinks.

He said there are “juicy parts” in other videos that authorities have not yet released.

Kilcer said he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.