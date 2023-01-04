McCarthy moves into speaker’s office despite roadblock

(NewsNation) — Despite the uncertainty over the speakership that has thrown a roadblock at the 118th Congress, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy is making himself cozy in the U.S. Capitol office reserved for the speaker of the House.

Some in McCarthy’s own party want him out of the office. Rep. Matt Gaetz is alleging McCarthy may be “squatting.”

Gaetz is one of the Republicans behind the “Never Kevin” campaign, opposing McCarthy becoming the next House speaker. McCarthy has been voted down time after time for the position. The House adjourned Wednesday evening without electing a speaker.

In the video above, former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis speaks to Abrams about members of Congress moving into offices.