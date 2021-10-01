Missing: Texas teen was lured by new friend into sex trafficking, investigators say

(NewsNation Now) — Family members are still searching for a 17-year-old girl who’s been missing for almost 22 months.

Kristen Galvan was lured out of her grandmother’s home in Spring, Texas by a new friend on January 2, 2020 — and was never seen again, her family says. The FBI believes she may have been sold into child sex trafficking.

Dan Abrams will get the latest on her case and speak with Angeline Hartmann of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tonight on “Dan Abrams Live” at 8/7 p.m. CT.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 911 or contact:

1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800

You can also report a sighting online

Additional information in her case is below: