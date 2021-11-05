Missing: Victoria Gonzalez was last seen at her middle school

MIRAMAR, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A Florida family is looking for their 13-year-old daughter, who they say was nowhere to be found during after-school pickup.

Victoria Gonzalez (MissingKids.org)

Victoria Gonzalez has been missing since Sept. 17. Her parents say she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School by her aunt and that the teen attended all her classes.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a white shirt, a burgundy sweater, and black pants.

She was born Nov. 19, 2007 and has Black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. Gonzalez is biracial.

If you have any tips for police, call 911, or the missing persons hotline at 1-800-843-5678.