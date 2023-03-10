Montana GOP: Ex-governor not qualified to be Republican

(NewsNation) — The Montana Republican Party has not only rebuked former Gov. Marc Racicot, but it is also asking the media to stop referring to him as a Republican.

The state party recently approved a resolution rebuking the former governor, a fight Racicot said Friday on “Dan Abrams Live” began in 2016 when he declined to back Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

It’s culminated in the resolution that calls on media outlets to stop referring to Racicot, who served from 1993 to 2001, as a Republican, and if they don’t, that they be “informed that the governor has been rebuked” by the state party.

“It’s absolutist in its expectations of total conformity to at least a right wing, if not far-right wing, agenda,” Racicot said of the situation.

