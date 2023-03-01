Moselle visit ‘helpful’ to Murdaugh jury, attorney says

(NewsNation) — The prosecution in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial wrapped up their closing arguments Wednesday. They gave their arguments after the jury visited Moselle, the Murdaugh property where Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead in June 2021.

Criminal defense attorney Misty Marris thinks the crime scene visit was beneficial for jurors ahead of hearing closing arguments and ultimately beginning their deliberations.

“I actually think this is very helpful for the jury to visualize some of the testimony, and that’s the purpose of a site visit,” Marris told NewsNation host Dan Abrams.

Marris believes it could also help the jury understand the possible placement of the victims following expert testimony during rebuttals.

“I think this was a really good opportunity for the jury to understand different spatial reasoning. I think the prosecution is concerned because they said that the trees were overgrown, it was much different, what you could see potentially from the kennels to the house might have substantially changed,” Marris said.

Criminal defense attorney Donte Mills thinks the visit could have helped humanize Murdaugh, which could be considered a win for the defense.

“You have to be a monster to kill your wife and son. But when they see where you live, when they see their house, it makes you a person. And to me, it’s harder to say that someone that you’ve seen where they live, you start to understand them, that they’re the monster who committed these crimes,” Mills said.

Once closing arguments are completed, jurors will receive their instructions and start their deliberations. The trial, which has lasted more than six weeks, has included more than 75 witnesses. Jurors will also be able to take a look at 800 documents, images, videos and other exhibits while making their decision.

If Murdaugh, 54, is convicted of either murder count, he faces 30 years to life in prison.

In the video above, watch more trial analysis during “Dan Abrams Live.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.