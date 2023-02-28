Murdaugh trial: What to expect from jury’s crime scene visit

(NewsNation) — The defense and the prosecution rested in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial Tuesday. But before closing arguments kick off, jurors will tour the crime scene.

The jury in the high-profile case of the disgraced South Carolina attorney will visit Moselle, the Murdaugh property where Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead in June 2021.

The Law & Crime Network’s GiGi McKelvey told NewsNation host Dan Abrams it will take the jury around 25-30 minutes one-way to reach Moselle from the courthouse. They are expected to return to the courthouse by around 11 a.m. but it will likely be later, according to those familiar with the area.

The judge told jurors they are not allowed to discuss the case with anyone, including fellow jurors, while they are on their way to the scene and from the scene back to the courthouse. While at the scene, jurors will not be allowed to ask anyone who is there, including law enforcement personnel, any questions. They are only allowed to question the judge.

McKelvey expects closing arguments and jury instructions to happen after the jury’s visit to Moselle. It’s possible the jury could begin deliberations Wednesday, but she thinks it’s more likely to take place later in the week.

In the video above, McKelvey, the Law & Crime Network’s Jesse Weber and Abrams discuss what we can expect from the jury’s visit and how the visit may impact the jury’s decision.