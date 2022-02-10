Murder suspect shoots at officers as they arrive

NORMAN, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — Bodycam footage shows the moment Oklahoma officers came face to face with an armed murder suspect.

The police-involved shooting last month started with a frightening 911 call.

“Right here at the Norman women’s shelter, one of these homeless dudes just got shot in the head,” the caller said, adding that the suspect was in the alley, heading toward a specific street.

Norman police said the suspect, Isis McMullen, shot a man in the back of the head. After the initial shot, the 28-year-old allegedly stood over the victim and fired several more shots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The information from their witness was so important,” retired Tulsa police Lt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin said on “Dan Abrams Live.” “It gave them an update on not only what had happened, where the suspect was, a clear description of the suspect, which allows the officers responding to it to kind of set themselves up tactically to go into this alley.”

Footage from three officers shows McMullen shooting at them right as they arrive. The officers walked down the alley from different directions.

“What they did really good here is they didn’t drive down the alley in their car and basically be stuck in their car should the suspect start, you know, shooting at them — just as she did,” Larkin said.

The department enhanced, slowed down and zoomed in the videos of McMullen in a white shirt.

In one camera shot, the viewer can see bullets flying over an officer’s head, bouncing off the ground just feet behind him.

The officers fired back, hitting McMullen in the arms and legs.

She was taken out of a hospital and released the same day. Then, she was booked into jail. She is now charged with first degree murder.

Another man was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured.

The district attorney’s office determined the use of force was justified.

The incident remains under internal review and the homicide is still under investigation.

NewsNation affiliate KFOR contributed to this report.