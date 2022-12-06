New bipartisan legislation on immigration emerges

(NewsNation) — A new immigration proposal has emerged in Congress.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis are working on bipartisan legislation that would add $25 billion to $40 billion in border security funding, while also creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams believes the bill is the exact sort of compromise most Americans want, but that the extremes of both parties will hate it because it involves too much compromise.

In the video above, Abrams discusses the measure with May Mailman, former associate White House counsel under former President Donald Trump, and John Sandweg, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under former President Barack Obama.