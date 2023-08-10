Newsmax issues disclaimer after Trump interview Newsmax says they have 'accepted the election results as legal and final' Abrams: Will the disclaimer protect them against ongoing lawsuits? Law professor: On-air statement is 'too little, too late' Caitlyn Shelton Updated: Aug 10, 2023 / 11:03 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Maryland police dispute claims of how slain mom was found Video Icon Video Reporter got vague tips on UFO whistleblower, says story not planted Video Icon Video We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks Video Icon Video Reporter says UFO whistleblower's health records not 'leaked' Did the banyan tree in Hawaii's Lahaina survive wildfire? Video Icon Video At least 53 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii Video Icon Video