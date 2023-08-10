Newsmax issues disclaimer after Trump interview

  • Newsmax says they have 'accepted the election results as legal and final'
  • Abrams: Will the disclaimer protect them against ongoing lawsuits?
  • Law professor: On-air statement is 'too little, too late'

Updated:
Dan Abrams Live

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation