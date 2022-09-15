NY lawmaker says Abbott, DeSantis using migrants as ‘pawns’

(NewsNation) — A pair of Republican governors, Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, utilized migrants in a staging of political stunts Thursday, drawing the ire of Democrats.

Abbott sent two busloads of migrants, who arrived in his state from the U.S. southern border, to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C., dropping them off with no direction.

DeSantis boarded migrants in his state onto a plane and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, chiding the state for being a “sanctuary state” unlike Florida.

New York Democratic assembly member Catalina Cruz, a native Colombian who immigrated to the United States, agrees with Republican lawmakers such as DeSantis and Abbott that the federal government should do more on immigration. But she decried the way Republicans have handled the situation.

“The federal government needs to be putting their hands in their pockets and saying, ‘We are going to send resources to every state,'” Cruz said Thursday on “Dan Abrams Live.” “It shouldn’t be just one state, but to do it in the way these states are doing it, to use people as political pawns, to just drop them off in the front of somebody’s yard, whether it’s the VP or anybody else, you don’t just do that.”

Added Cruz: “You don’t do that unless it’s an election year, which it is now.”

Cruz’s full interview with Dan Abrams can be viewed in the video above.