NYT on the NYPD, defund the police on the ballot, and a suspect grabs a deputy’s gun

(NewsNation Now) — The show begins by diving into a New York Times report that blasts the city’s police department over fatal traffic stop statistics. Michael Gennaco, who was interviewed for the story and is a recognized expert on law enforcement reform, joins the show.

Attorney Shaka Johnson, a former police detective, weighs in on the Minneapolis ballot measure that could let voters replace the city’s police department.

Also at stake Tuesday is the governor’s mansion in Virginia. Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray tells us where the race stands.

In the police cam segment, see what happened when an armed robbery suspect grabbed a sheriff’s deputy’s gun inside a courthouse.