Officers save life of choking baby

(NewsNation) — Body camera footage from Springfield, Massachusetts, shows officers saving a baby’s life.

In body cam video released Wednesday, Officers Luis Rodriguez and Christopher Charles were in a work zone when a woman in a passing car started screaming that her 3-month-old baby was choking, pale and gasping for air.

Rodriguez called for an ambulance while checking on another small child in the car. Charles took the choking baby out of her car seat, put her face down in his forearm and patted her on the back to clear her throat.

Fortunately, the baby started crying and breathing again.

Paramedics arrived and took the little girl to a hospital, where she was released the same day.

“We did everything we could (to) save the baby and the outcome came out to be positive,” Charles said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live.”

Abrams commended the officers, telling them he wishes people would pay more attention to, “the good days, the great days, the days where you can say, ‘This is amazing,’ not just the bad days.”