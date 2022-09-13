Official: SCOTUS leaker investigative report may come soon

(NewsNation) — Remember the infamous SCOTUS leaker? The one who handed over a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to a member of the media before the court officially ruled on it? It was an unprecedented breach, and we may soon know who it was.

In May, when the draft was leaked to Politico, protests erupted across the country, barricades went up outside the high court and some political leaders were furious, launching a leak investigation.

With a few updates here and there, such as law clerks lawyering up in wake of the investigation, Dan Abrams says it seems like the media largely lost interest with the slow pace of the case.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the investigation and assigned Supreme Court Marshal Col. Gail Curley with getting to the bottom of the leak.

This week, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch said the court was close to completing its investigation on who leaked the draft opinion. Justice Elena Kagan also said she expects an update by the end of the month.

In the video above, Dan Abrams and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Celia Shapiro speak about the state of the investigation and its media coverage, as the court is slated to begin a new term next month with controversial cases.