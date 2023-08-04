Dancer’s fatal stabbing in NYC sparks outrage in LGBTQ community

(NewsNation) — Police in New York City are still investigating a stabbing that left a 28-year-old man dead and has sparked outraged in the LGBTQ community.

No arrests have been made in the death of O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed Saturday at a Mobil station in Brooklyn while he was getting gas. Friends of the professional dancer say he was listening to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album “and just having a good time,” when a group of men approached him and told him to turn off the music.

News reports have widely described Sibley as having been stabbed while dancing, but security camera video shows a more complex situation.

The video, obtained by several news organizations, shows some of the men in Sibley’s group doing a dance-like strut by their car, shirtless in bathing suits. A short time later, Sibley walks to the gas station’s convenience store and starts speaking with a young man, who looks agitated. As they talk, a small crowd gathers.

Sibley’s friends join him and the group argues with the person for about two minutes. Then, both sides walk away. Sibley and his friends go back to their car. Everyone else goes inside the gas station’s convenience store except for one person who stays outside recording with his phone.

Sibley is about to get into a car when he and a friend freeze, then briskly stride back toward the person with the phone as if he had said something that angered them.

The young man, who looks like he could be in his teens, retreats, walking backward as Sibley advances. A man comes out of the convenience store and steps between them. Then, Sibley lunges around the man at the teen, who leaps backward. Both figures move out of view of the camera.

It isn’t clear from the video when Sibley is stabbed or who wields the knife. A moment later, he walks back into view looking stunned and checking his side.

Sibley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police said they are looking for a man in his late teens in connection to the killing, and the NYPD hate crimes unit is assisting, the New York Times reported.

The killing has galvanized the city’s gay community, with some planning vigils and others calling for a public demonstration at the gas station where Sibley was stabbed, according to the Times.

His death also prompted a tribute from Beyoncé, who displayed “Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley” on her website.

Mayor Eric Adams called the stabbing an act of homophobia.

“We’ll bring justice for O’Shae’s family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on,” Adams said in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.