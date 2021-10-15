Parents believe missing 17-year-old girl was lured out of home by older man

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old Illinois girl who has been missing for months.

Genesis Ramos was last seen leaving her River Grove home in the early hours of March 24, 2021.

Video of her parent’s home that night shows her leaving the property. The family believes she was lured out by an older man.

The U.S. Marshals are working with the River Grove Police Department to bring Ramos home safely.

Her family says she is in critical need of daily medication.

DESCRIPTION:

Birthday: Feb 9, 2004

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 95 lbs

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Genesis Ramos, call (800) 843-5678.

