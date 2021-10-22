Photos show what NJ girl missing for 2 years may look like

BRIDGETON CITY, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — Police in New Jersey have released new photos of a missing girl that show what she may look like today.
Dulce Alavez, 7, vanished from a Bridgeton City park on Sept. 16, 2019. Investigators said she was playing with her little brother on a swingset. Her brother returned alone to their mother who was sitting in a car nearby. Alavezwas 5 at the time.
One of the photos shows what Alavez may have looked like at 6 and the other shows what she may look like at 7.
Meanwhile, police believe she is still alive.
Detectives said they believe Alavez was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic man, standing 5’6” to 5’8” with a thin build and facial acne.
Local law enforcement urges anyone with any information to come forward. A reward of $75,000 is being offered for any information that leads to finding out where Alavez may be.
DESCRIPTION:
- Missing since: Sept. 16, 2019
- Missing from: Bridgeton, New Jersey
- Date of birth: Apr. 25, 2014
- Age: 7
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Brown
- Height: 3’5″
- Weight: 40 lbs
