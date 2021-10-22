Photos show what NJ girl missing for 2 years may look like

Age progressed photos show what Dulce Alavez may look like today. Photo on the left shows what she may have looked like at 6. Photo on the right shows what she may look like at 7.

BRIDGETON CITY, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — Police in New Jersey have released new photos of a missing girl that show what she may look like today.

Dulce Alavez, 7, vanished from a Bridgeton City park on Sept. 16, 2019. Investigators said she was playing with her little brother on a swingset. Her brother returned alone to their mother who was sitting in a car nearby. Alavezwas 5 at the time.

One of the photos shows what Alavez may have looked like at 6 and the other shows what she may look like at 7.

Meanwhile, police believe she is still alive.

Detectives said they believe Alavez was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic man, standing 5’6” to 5’8” with a thin build and facial acne.

Local law enforcement urges anyone with any information to come forward. A reward of $75,000 is being offered for any information that leads to finding out where Alavez may be.

DESCRIPTION:

Missing since: Sept. 16, 2019

Missing from: Bridgeton, New Jersey

Date of birth: Apr. 25, 2014

Age: 7

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Height: 3’5″

Weight: 40 lbs

