Police borrow man’s boat to capture alleged Jet Ski thief

(NewsNation) —A man in Florida did not make it very far when he allegedly tried to steal a Jet Ski, thanks to the generosity of a good Samaritan who helped police officers.

When 48-year-old Ronald Williams allegedly attempted to steal a Jet Ski in Volusia County, Florida, his plans went sideways when he could not even get the watercraft started. Instead, he decided to drift away on the stolen Jet Ski.

Police could see Williams drifting around the water on the Jet Ski he allegedly stole but had no immediate way to reach him.

That is when police approached a man and his son who were preparing to set off in their boat and asked if they would take police out on the water to apprehend the suspect. Instead of driving police to the Jet Ski, the man told authorities they could borrow the boat as long as they brought it back.

Police obliged, using the boat to reach Williams, who they asked to swim to them. Williams, who was adrift on open water on board a Jet Ski he could not start, told police he could not swim.

“So you’re going to take a Jet Ski and you don’t know how to swim?” one sheriff’s deputy can be heard yelling at Williams on body cam footage released by police.

Deputies threw a rope to the suspect and told him to tie it to the Jet Ski so they could bring him to shore, without making Williams try his hand at swimming.

Williams was eventually taken in to custody and arraigned on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing. The Jet Ski was returned to its owner.

“The truth is stranger than fiction,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on “Dan Abrams Live.” “This guys is biking through a neighborhood, neighbors see him cut through a backyard, get on a dock where folks weren’t home and try to start the Jet Ski.”

After those neighbors screamed at the suspect that they were going to call the police while he unsuccessfully tried to start the Jet Ski, which the owners had disabled, he instead decided to make his grand getaway by floating away.

“Where he was going to go, I have no idea. But fortunately, we probably saved his life because he probably would have drowned,” Chitwood said.

The possibly life-saving capture of Williams and return of the Jet Ski to it’s owners would not have been possible without the family that allowed police to use their boat.

“Fortunately, these folks were fantastic; they let us commandeer the boat to go out and do what we needed to do to make the arrest,” Chitwood said.

It may sound like a strange story but Chitwood said this is not the first time his department has had to borrow a boat to capture a suspect. Last year, a suspect in a car chase fled into a river and swam to an island through alligator-infested waters to hide from police, Chitwood said. Police borrowed a pontoon boat to go find the man.