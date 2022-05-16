(NewsNation) — This week marks National Police Week. Each day this week on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” the show will highlight the various issues and challenges facing police and law enforcement around the country or celebrate their achievements.

On Monday, Abrams discussed the widespread staffing shortages faced by police departments across the country.

“It is a serious issue that, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be getting much better … in part because of activists, media and political leaders who’ve gutted morale, as well as officers’ abilities to do their jobs,” Abrams said.

A study published earlier this year by the Police Executive Research Forum and Independent Police Policy and Research Group found that staffing and hiring levels are down for departments nationwide, while retirements and resignations are up since before pandemic.

