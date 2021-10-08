Police search for witnesses, cars in case of Idaho boy missing since late July

City of Fruitland Police released these images of missing missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, and a vehicle they say was in the area around the time he went missing

FRUITLAND, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Idaho police hope someone may have the tip that cracks the case of a missing 5-year-old, and not even know it.

Michael Vaughan, 5, was last seen July 27. In a statement, the Fruitland Police Department said law enforcement agencies have received 471 tips in Vaughn’s case and are “committed to scrutinizing every detail.” The photo above was taken one month before he went missing.

The investigation includes “doggedly” combing through surveillance video from the day Vaughan went missing. He was last seen in Fruitland, ID in the area of SW 8th and 9th streets, and Washington Avenue and Cornwall Way between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 27.

While police say they have identified many people featured in those videos, there are a few individuals they would like to question in case they know anything (although they’re not suspects), including:

Fruitland police released these images of cars they would like identified in connection with the search for Michael Vaughan

A 2016-2020 white Honda Pilot seen leaving the area on Southwest 8th St. around 6:47pm

A 2010-2011 blue Dodge Avenger also seen leaving the area on Southwest 8th, before turning right

A man with dark hair and facial hair, wearing dark colored shorts, no shirt, seen jogging on the sidewalk of Southwest 8th St. near Crestview Park at around 6:15pm.

A man with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts seen walking off of Southwest 8th St., down into the park area past the splash pad, towards the lower drainage behind the neighborhoods.

Police said the family is complying with every request and there is a $40,000 reward for information leading to Vaughan’s safe return available until November 15, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006 Ext 0, or at findmichael@fruitland.org.

DESCRIPTION: