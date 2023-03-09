Police want to change tattoo policy to increase recruitment

(NewsNation) — One police department wants to switch up their tattoo policy in an effort to increase recruitment.

For the Lakeland Police Department in Florida, it’s been a challenge to fill 15 job openings.

10 Tampa Bay reports that the department’s recruiters found that their current policy of only allowing 50% of tattoo coverage on an officer’s arms is a major issue with interested applicants.

They want to modify that rule, but still keep some tattoo restrictions in place, including no neck or face tattoos. Critics tell 10 Tampa Bay it presents the concern of what restriction will be relaxed next.

