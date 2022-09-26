Pollster defends survey showing DeSantis trailing Crist

(NewsNation) — A new poll from The Political Matrix/Listener Group shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing his Democratic challenger Rep. Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial race.

Greg Fink, a conservative strategic consultant for the Listener Group, says the governor’s COVID-19 response and his decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could be at play.

Speaking Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Fink said his group uses “real data” to differentiate itself from pollsters who are trying to “push an agenda.” Watch his full interview above.