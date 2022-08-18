Professor: Flawed founding fathers ‘shouldn’t be celebrated’

(NewsNation) — Names stricken from schools. Statues removed from public buildings and parks. Holidays replaced.

Those are a few of the ways America’s founding fathers have been removed from the public sphere over the past several years, the result of efforts by activists who argue the historical figures should not be celebrated because of their ties to slavery.

Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill says that for all their achievements, “they had fundamental flaws that shouldn’t be celebrated.” He joined “Dan Abrams Live” on Thursday to discuss the movements across the country.

