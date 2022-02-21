(NewsNation Now) — A law professor is joining the community of people criticizing a Minnesota judge for sentencing the woman who shot and killed Daunte Wright to 16 months in prison.

“In all of my years of prosecuting cases and defending cases in criminal court, I’ve never seen a judge express such empathy for a convicted felon,” said Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Former police Officer Kim Potter was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter in 2021 after she killed Wright during a traffic stop as she was trying to arrest him. She can be heard in bodycam video saying she meant to use her Taser.

“Unlike other manslaughter one cases, Officer Potter’s actions were not driven by personal animosity toward Daunte Wright. Instead, she was acting in the line of duty and effectuating a lawful arrest,” Judge Regina Chu said before announcing her sentence.

Hardaway believes the judge was not consistent in her duties because she “nullified” the jury’s guilty verdict on charges that were supposed to come with harsher punishments.

“The judge could have absolutely not allowed those counts to go to the jury, but they did go to the jury,” Hardaway said.

“The judge overstepped her bounds and undermined any legitimacy from the judicial process that happened in this case,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist. She said the sentence “again underscores why many Black people have a distrust of the justice system at all levels.”

Family members and activists pointed to the case of Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American who was a Minneapolis police officer when he killed a white woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, in 2017. Noor was sentenced to more prison time than Potter, on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Hardaway also highlighted the possibility that other people could have been hurt that day.

“There was a passenger in that car, and there was in fact, an officer on the other side of that car,” she said. “And by the grace of God, none of them were harmed.”