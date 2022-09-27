Psaki flip-flopping on issues after leaving White House?

(NewsNation) — Since joining MSNBC, Jen Psaki has experssed different views than the ones she had while serving in the White House. For example, she now says Democrats are in danger in November if the election is a referendum on Joe Biden.

Mercedes Schlapp, former White House director of strategic communications, says Psaki is merely following a common practice of transitioning into a role that allows her to speak her mind, rather than be a megaphone for the administration.

Watch Schlapp’s full interview on “Dan Abrams Live” above.