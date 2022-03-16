Radio station broadcasts Russian propaganda to US

(NewsNation) — A small Missouri radio station broadcasting news and updates from Russia has raised some eyebrows in the community.

It’s effectively state-run radio from the Kremlin, directly sponsored by the Russian government. Alpine Broadcasting, which is based in Liberty, Missouri, has owners who said their signal is a service to Russian people living stateside.

Most of the day, KCXL 1140AM broadcasts religious programming and conservative talk shows. However, for three-hour blocks in the morning and evening, Alpine Broadcasting’s three signals flip to Radio Sputnik. That’s the English language broadcast service of the Russian government. The program originates from a studio in Washington, D.C.

Radio station owners said Radio Sputnik is popular with European families living near Kansas City, and its emphasis on free speech is important.

“It’s propaganda,” Linda Tarwater told NewsNation affiliate WDAF. “I mean, Russia invaded Ukraine. How can you support that station?”

It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, its neighbor to the west. No amount of reasoning with Russian President Vladimir Putin has eased the aggression. Ukraine has been besieged by Putin’s forces for six days and counting.

“With a tower in Ukraine being destroyed, it leads us to know how important radio and TV is, not only for broadcasts but for sharing information,” said Jonne Santoli-Shartel, Alpine Broadcasting co-owner.

For weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for help from lawmakers in various allied states, including the United Kingdom and Canada. Thus far, the U.S. has imposed various sanctions against Russia and has provided monetary aid but has not yet implemented a no-fly zone or provided military support.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WDAF contributed to this report.