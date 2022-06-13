(NewsNation) — Around 20 senators announced Sunday that they reached an agreement on a series of mild gun reforms.

The measures aim to in part create federal law against gun trafficking and straw purchasing, provide resources to states to help create and enforce “Red Flag Laws” and provide funding for school safety and mental health resources. It’s not a bill yet, just a framework for some lawmakers.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams says those on the far left believe it’s not enough, while those on the far right believe it’s too much. Hear from advocates on both sides in the video above.