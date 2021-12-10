Samaria Beckett (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

FORREST HILLS, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Each Friday on “Dan Abrams Live” we ask for your help to find a missing child.

This week, we focus on Samaria Beckett, 14, from Forrest Hills, New York.

Beckett was last seen on Oct. 13 at home with her family. She vanished in the afternoon. Police say there have only been unconfirmed sightings of her so far.

Beckett is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the New York City Police Department at 1-646-610-5030.