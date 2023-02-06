Security expert: US ‘finally’ taking TikTok threat seriously

(NewsNation) —There’s “finally” bipartisan support to ban TikTok in the U.S., according to cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of Chinese-based owner ByteDance’s TikTok social media platform in the U.S.

“At this point, I would not trust anything TikTok says, even if they say it’s policy,” Wright told NewsNation host Dan Abrams on Monday night. “At the end of the day, it’s very easy to copy ones and zeros, and move those inside their own infrastructure back to China.”

The legislation was influenced by documented cases of the app surveilling journalists and promoting thinly veiled Chinese propaganda.

