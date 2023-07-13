Sen. Schumer introducing UFO records declassification bill

(NewsNation) — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he is introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to UFOs.

The Senate majority leader said the measure will be an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and be modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act.

Podcast host and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell thinks Schumer’s plan is a major development.

“It’s a huge deal. It’s a bipartisan measure to force the release of UFO records,” Corbell said during an appearance on “Dan Abrams Live.”

Schumer’s announcement comes after whistleblower David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, told NewsNation about his allegations that government officials are retrieving extraterrestrial, nonhuman spacecraft.

Corbell has previously said it would be “reckless” to not take Grusch’s claims seriously.

The Pentagon has said there is no information “to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says he will try to hold a hearing about UFOs later this month. Corbell said direct witnesses to UFOs are “ready to roll” and just need to be given a hearing date.