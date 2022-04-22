Should police be asked to limit number of traffic stops?

(NewsNation) — Police in cities like Seattle and Philadelphia are being asked to limit the number of traffic stops in an effort to reduce racial profiling by officers and cut down on what some call frivolous traffic stops.

Pittsburgh City Council member Rev. Ricky Burgess agrees with the cut down on traffic stops. As a Black man and father of adult Black sons, he says he has a fear of being pulled over by police on traffic stops because of how unpredictable traffic stops can be for Black men.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department officer Moses Castillo argues that governments need to back off police officers and let them “do their jobs.”

Both Burgess and Castillo joined NewsNation on “Dan Abrams Live” to hash out what happens when police are asked to make less traffic stops.