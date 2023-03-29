Sister of hero Nashville cop amazed at bravery of officers

(NewsNation) — A private school shooting in Nashville on Monday left seven people dead, including the shooter. Law enforcement experts say the attack “could’ve been much worse” without the heroic actions of the initial five responding Metro Nashville Police officers, who rushed into The Covenant School toward the gunfire.

It took 14 minutes from the first 911 call to the moments police eliminated the threat. Metro Nashville Police Officer Michael Collazo, a Marine veteran and former firefighter, took out the shooter.

Collazo’s older sister, Deanna Dehart, says she is amazed at the bravery and selflessness of the Nashville officers. She says her brother is doing OK.

“We knew he was brave. He took the job as a police officer. He joined the military. But to go running into a building toward an active shooter the way he did, it blew our minds, it really did,” Dehart said during a Wednesday appearance on “Dan Abrams Live.”

