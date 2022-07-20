(NewsNation) — Maryland State delegate Dan Cox won the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday night over former State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams says the story behind the story is this: It’s another example of Democrats helping extremist Republican candidates win a primary by sometimes helping pay for ads.

For example, one of Dan Cox’s ads from a Democratic group stated: “Meet Dan Cox, Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate for Maryland Governor. Cox worked with Trump trying to prove the last election was a fraud. 100 percent pro-life, is fighting to end abortion in Maryland and Cox will protect the Second Amendment at all costs.”

Why are Democrats helping Republicans with more conservative values? Perhaps to eliminate more moderate candidates with hopes of bringing more votes to Democratic candidates in general elections.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney chimed in on the topic, telling the Huffington Post, “It’s not illegal, but it sure is stupid. Be careful what you wish for, you may select somebody who actually wins and then you hurt the country as well as your own party.”

In the video above, Abrams questions Maryland-based campaign specialist Kevin Walling about the strategy.