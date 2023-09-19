‘Sound of Freedom’ subject Tim Ballard: Allegations ‘baseless’

(NewsNation) — Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent known for his anti-human trafficking work and the subject of the summer box office hit “Sound of Freedom,” has broken his silence following sexual misconduct accusations.

“As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false,” Ballard said in a statement. “They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children.”

According to a VICE News investigation, Ballard left the Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) organization earlier this year after an investigation into sexual misconduct claims involving seven women. The report claims that Ballard, who is rumored to be preparing for a Senate bid, invited women to act as his wife on overseas missions aimed at rescuing sex trafficking victims, coerced the women into sharing a bed or showering together and claimed it was essential in tricking traffickers.

Investigative journalist Lynn Packer, who has been reporting on Ballard since 2014, told NewsNation host Dan Abrams the allegations range from “unwanted overtures, solicitations, and in some cases, allegedly, the women just turned it down, then it ranges all the way up to actual affairs, some of them reportedly with married women.”

Packer thinks the popularity of the “Sound of Freedom” movie may have impacted the criticism Ballard is facing.

“Once the movie came out, and it didn’t just come out, it came out with a huge bang, it drew a lot of attention to … Tim Ballard. And so, the movie may be partially responsible for his undoing,” Packer said.

Ballard founded O.U.R. in 2013 and reportedly resigned from the organization in June of this year.

“During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example,” Ballard said. “Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

O.U.R. told VICE the organization has retained an independent law firm to “conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations.”

Angel Studios said Ballard rescued 123 people, 55 of whom were children, from one mission alone.